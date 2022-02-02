Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Reaches $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

