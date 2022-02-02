Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

