Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 54,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 163,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

