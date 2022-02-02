Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DND. raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE DND traded down C$4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.85. 575,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,409. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$31.17 and a 52 week high of C$53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.10.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.