Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace updated its FY22 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

NYSE DT traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 389,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

