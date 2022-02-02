E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 205,568 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

