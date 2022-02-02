Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $45.39

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.39, but opened at $42.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 1,302 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

