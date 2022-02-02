Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

