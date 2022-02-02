Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price Down 3%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 4,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 488,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

