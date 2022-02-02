Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

