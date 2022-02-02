Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $121.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

EW stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

