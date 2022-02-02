Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $121.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
EW stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
