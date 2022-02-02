Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

