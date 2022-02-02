Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELMS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

