Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.58 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Electronic Arts updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

EA traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

