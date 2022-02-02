ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.98

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.98 ($11.21) and last traded at €10.42 ($11.71), with a volume of 114454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.18 ($11.44).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.10 ($15.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

