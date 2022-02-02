Emerson Electric Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

