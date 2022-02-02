Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr or $4.608 billion to $4.697 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.71 to $4.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

