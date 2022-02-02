EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,319.94

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,319.94 ($17.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,284 ($17.26). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,312 ($17.64), with a volume of 249,054 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,288.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,320.94. The company has a market capitalization of £819.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21.

In related news, insider Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($638.07). Insiders have bought 70 shares of company stock worth $92,672 over the last ninety days.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

