Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $363.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.28 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ECPG traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 13,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

