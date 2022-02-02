EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

