Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.60 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

