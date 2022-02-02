EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Up 2.3%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 8,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on EnWave and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$98.08 million and a P/E ratio of -22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.71 million. Equities analysts expect that EnWave Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

