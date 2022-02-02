EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Renaissance Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3,758.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 413,037 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.