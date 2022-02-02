Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

