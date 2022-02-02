Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

