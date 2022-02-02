Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 3,850 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

