Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

