Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

