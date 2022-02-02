Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.