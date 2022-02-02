Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

