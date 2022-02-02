Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 7,450 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

