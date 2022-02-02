Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $809.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.