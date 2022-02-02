Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

FFNW opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

