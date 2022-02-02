Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

