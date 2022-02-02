Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

