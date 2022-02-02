Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hexcel by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

