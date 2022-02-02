Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

