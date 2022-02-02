Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 4,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERMAY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

