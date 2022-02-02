ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 142,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

