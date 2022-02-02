Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 745,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.64. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $240.19 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.