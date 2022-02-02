Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ESTA stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $9,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

