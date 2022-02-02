EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Tops $7.24 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $852.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00332507 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 261.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,444,170,554 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.