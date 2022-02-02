EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $54,244.47 and approximately $169,772.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.79 or 0.00288355 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.68 or 0.01215753 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

