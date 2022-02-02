Evercore ISI Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.