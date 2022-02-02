Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. Sells 26,708 Shares

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXC stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

