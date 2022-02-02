Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.