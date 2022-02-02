Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.29 and last traded at $204.51. 13,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 729,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.