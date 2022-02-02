Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $90.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.10.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

