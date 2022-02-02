Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. 417,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

