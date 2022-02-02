Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.55 EPS.
Fabrinet stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.
In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
