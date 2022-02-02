Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.55 EPS.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.